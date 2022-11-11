Not Available

At its core, Forgive–Don’t Forget is about the connection between two very different cultures and the importance of remembrance. When Japan surrendered to the U. S. at the end of World War II, numerous Japanese swords were confiscated and taken back to the States. The Japanese Sword, while once a symbol of wartime aggression, is also deeply embedded in Japan’s rich history and spiritual heritage. In order to better understand the past and build a bridge between cultures in the present, an American filmmaker attempts to return one of these surrendered swords to its original owner.