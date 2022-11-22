Forgive Me Father 2

Not Available

Handsome and sensitive Father Patrick (Brendan Patrick) is tormented by memories of his secret past before joining the priesthood. As he listens to male parishioners confess their lustful sins, the sexually frustrated priest begins to unravel, and struggle with his own unmet desires. Enter the tortured Father's alter-ego: a sexy, evil twin who has no trouble acting on his lust for another man's flesh. It's psychological warfare at its most sinful, with explosive, real sex scenes featuring the hottest stars in gay cinema. Starring Brendan Patrick, Connor Maguire, Wolf Hudson, Ian Levine, Jacob Ladder, Billy Santoro, Trent Ferris and Sam Truitt.