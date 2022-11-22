Forgive Me Father 3

Not Available

After Father Patrick (Brendan Patrick) leaves the church in disgrace he is paid a visit from a remorseful student (Trent Ferris), who hopes to make more than amends with the trouble priest. Meanwhile former priest Rodney Steele counsels Patrick on enjoying life after the church, and practices what he preaches with sexy lover Nick Capra. In a second storyline, altar boy Kory Houston helps secret, older lover Tony Salerno indulge his proclivities with a twisted plan for sexual satisfaction. Starring Brendan Patrick, Rodney Steele, Kory Houston, Trent Ferris, JD Phoenix, Nick Capra and Tony Salerno. Written and directed by Nica Noelle.