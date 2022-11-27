Not Available

An undercover documentary filmed in West Papua, providing a rare and moving insight into the long forgotten struggle for freedom of the Papuan people from Indonesian rule. For over 45 years a bitter independence struggle has been fought there between native Papuans and the occupying Indonesian regime, largely unnoticed by the outside world. It is estimated that at least 500,000 Papuans have been killed since the occupation of their land began. Thousands more have been victims of human rights abuses or 'disappeared' for voicing their support of the independence movement. Forgotten Bird of Paradise provides a rare and moving insight into a long forgotten struggle, and reveals how the Papuan peoples resilience and determination for freedom burns stronger now than at any time in history.