The EPIX Original Documentary, Forgotten Four: The Integration of Pro Football tells the little-known story of four outstanding and brave African American men – Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Marion Motley and Bill Willis – who broke the color barrier in pro football in 1946, one year before Jackie Robinson and Branch Rickey were credited with integrating Major League Baseball. The hardships and triumphs of the Forgotten Four are told through the recollections of their families and those who have researched these remarkable pioneers.