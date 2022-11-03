Not Available

FORGOTTEN MEN is a unique documentary about the First World War, with footage produced in 1934 before the outbreak of the Second World War. Presented by historian Sir John Hammerton, this extremely rare account of the horrors of the First World War combines original footage and pictures taken by official photographers between 1914-1918; intertwined with interviews from a number of ex-Servicemen who describe their own personal experiences whilst fighting on the western front – less than 20 years after WW1 ended. A powerful and haunting account of the horrors of war, FORGOTTEN MEN is a vital historical document, reminding us today, in this centenary year, of the many brave men and women who risked their lives to fight for their country’s independence in one of the deadliest conflicts in history.