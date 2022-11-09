Forgotten Women

Not Available

A tale of three women who hang out in a bar and bend the ear of Harry the bartender. Kate Allison drinks to forget playboy Andy Emerson, whom she might have married if her husband, John Allison hadn't come home before the divorce was final, which is no big deal as actors Norris and Douglas were pretty much interchangeable anyway; Ruth Marshall is reunited with husband Richard Marshall on the pleas of their son in the divorce court of Judge Donnell; and Clair Dunning makes up with husband Bill Dunning after they meet in the bar. Most of what passes for action is a couple of car wrecks, understandable considering the amount of sauce consumed in Harry's bar.