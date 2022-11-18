Förintelsens beska efterbörd - Röda Korset och svensk hjälpverksamhet 1945-1947

Not Available

The film starts just when WWII is over. A German ship, m / s Homberg, arrived at Malmö Nyhamn on May 11, 1945. On board there were over 1300 former concentration camp prisoners to be taken care of. We then follow one of the Red Cross Sergeant who was in Germany and received prisoners from concentration camps for further transport by boat to Sweden. 10000 prisoners would be decontaminated and made ready for departure. This happened in Lübeck. He was later moved to Poland to transport medical equipment to Otwock outside Warsaw where Sweden would build a hospital. Through his amateur photos we get an insight into the difficult circumstances that prevailed.