Formalin Man

Chatthong, the manager of a local Thai country music band is facing the hardest time of his life. He has to find money to pay for his massive debts and even more importantly, he has to keep from losing his band along with his money. Unfortunately, Chatthong dies from a car crash accident before he is able to get the money. Though his body is thoroughly dead, his spirit somehow lives on. Sanor, Chatthong's assistant, is the only one who knows that his boss is now dead. Afraid of losing the precious band, Sanor keeps the secret by injecting "formalin" into Chatthong's dead body fresh. Chatthong and Sanor do their best to keep the band together, and away from their debt-collecting enemies.