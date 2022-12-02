Former East/Former West

Not Available

In the framework of the DAAD Artists-Program, filmmaker Shelly Silver spent several months in Berlin in 1992 when she conducted hundreds of street interviews with people from East and West-German districts, both in the city center and peripheral areas of the reunified metropolis. Asked about their opinions of the political systems, nationhood, homeland, and democracy, the interviewees share their experiences of change. Structured around different topics, the answers of the Berliners demonstrate remarkable differences, which develop with ever-more nuance in the course of the one-hour film. While the ‘Wessies’ – the West Germans – experience little if no change in their personal situation, the answer of a young woman from the former East simply summarizes: everything changed.