Not Available

Cum visit the labs of Advanced Sexual Science (A.S.S. Labs) of Dr. Mark kepler. Experience the latest tests involving penis enlargement, "Deep Throat" enabler, X-ray vision, Sex Dream Therapy, and Airborne Aphrodisiacs. You'll also discover the dark secret of Formula 69--the true fountain-of-youth elixir! 19 youthful Central European models expose their talents in 7 no-holes-barred sex scenes, featuring 6 bareback fuck pairings and plenty of oral and facial cumshots!