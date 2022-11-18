Formula One 1982 Review

Not Available

The 1982 Formula One season was the 33rd FIA Formula One World Championship season. It commenced on January 23, 1982, and ended on September 25 after sixteen races. The World Drivers' Championship was won by Williams driver Keke Rosberg. Rosberg was the first driver since Mike Hawthorn in the 1958 season to win the championship after winning only one race. 11 drivers won a race during the season, none of them more than two times. Scuderia Ferrari won the World Constructors' Championship.