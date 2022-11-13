Formula One 2000: World Championship Review

Not Available

All the excitement and exhilarating drama of the F1 Grand Prix 2000 season is contained on this disc featuring over 4 hours of footage. Every race is featured, starting with the pre-race build up. Select the interactive option and you can use the On Board Camera, join the action in the pits, or see the race data on screen. With cameras trackside and mounted on the cars facing front, rear, and at low level, action is captured from every angle. Put yourself in the center of the greatest motorsport event, hang on, and enjoy the ride!