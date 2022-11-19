Formula One Season Review

Not Available

A compilation of highlights from the 2012 season of the Formula One World Championships. All eyes were on Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel to see if he could defend the title he won the previous year, in the face of stiff competition from teammate Mark Webber, Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Jensen Button and Lewis Hamilton. In the year that sees five former World Champions competing against current back-to-back World Champion Sebastian Vettel for the ultimate prize, and the introduction of revised regulations aimed at closing the gap. With 300 minutes of footage including round-ups on each and every event from the 2012 FIA Formula One World Championship, on-board camera laps (some with driver commentary) and previously unseen footage and interviews, this DVD is a must-have for Formula One and racing fans everywhere.