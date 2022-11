Not Available

Film about a woman's struggle in a male-dominated society in the late 1800s. Amalie Skram was one of our first female writers who fought woman liberation cause. In a society that did not accept that a woman could have its own independent work, it was difficult for a woman to work as a creative artist, wife and mother. The author's autobiographical novels "Professor Hieronimus" and "On St. Jorgen" underlies this film.