Not Available

Anya, a mourning woman, drives to the unknown in her vintage car, a 1961 Facel Vega. Her only traveling companion is a mysterious urn. Consumed by sadness and loneliness, Anya falls into a confused world, where the memories of her lover, Frida, and her fantasies are blended. In the middle of the night, Anya decides to make a stop at the FORNACIS, a godforsaken dive bar, to get some rest. In this atypical cellar, she meets Wolf. The two lost souls get along immediately, the night belongs to them for only few hours...