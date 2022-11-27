Förorten brinner: Om segregation

Not Available

Why hate society? Why just think that crime and riots are the only way into the future? Actor Ulf Stenberg and dancer Emil Rosén from "Teater Fryshuset" shapes young lives in this strong and intense performance. We follow three characters with very little faith in the future, who are tormented by poverty and segregation. It is a story of powerlessness and alienation, of hopelessness and distrust of police, government and society. The play is created partly to give young people an increased understanding of the consequences of making the wrong choice, and partly to increase the understanding of what young people's exclusion actually leads to. The play is based on real fate and interviews with guys and girls about their lives.