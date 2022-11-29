Förseglade läppar

Not Available

The film is based on a story by Guy de Maupausant. The story details several years in the life of convent-bred Angela (Mona Mårtenson) who leaves her convent in Italy to go live with her aunt Peppina (K. Swanstrom), whose husband Giambastista wants to take advantage of her. She flees and takes refuge with the painter Frank Wood ( handsome Louis Lerch) and winds up in a romance with Wood. Alas, Wood is already married, and when Martenson finds out, she returns to the convent in disgrace. On the verge of shutting herself off from the world and taking her vows as a nun, the heroine once again crosses the path of Wood, who is now free to marry her. Sandra Milowanoff has a big scene where she commits suicide on discovering that her husband no longer loves her.