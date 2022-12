Not Available

Four women in the south are connected by the death of a dog. Forty-something immigrant Maria struggles while her adopted daughter Meredith is away. Maria bonds with her neighbor Clara as Meredith seeks out her biological aunt Violet, a loner confronted with her past by her curious niece. The death of Meredith's aging dog spur each of these women into reflections on identity, family, and the temporary freedom of tranquilizers.