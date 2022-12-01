Fort Niagara: The Struggle For a Continent

Not Available

"The importance of this place is almost inconceivable: it is a key to the whole continent." -Arthur Young, 1759 The story of Fort Niagara is a story of a struggle for the continent. For over 150 years, four nations struggled to control this strategic point at the mouth of the Niagara River, and thus control the critical water artery it protected. But the fort is not only unique for its history, it is unique for its longevity. Visitors to the site today can still explore one of North America's Largest collections of original 18th century military architecture - tangible reminders of the fort's important past. Experience for yourself this exciting story of one of America's most unique historic places. Rare archival footage, expert commentaries and spectacular videography of the fort itself come together to create a program that is a must for anyone interested in the story of North America.