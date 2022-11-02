1951

Former gunfighter Ned Britt (Randolph Scott) sets up shop in Fort Worth, Texas as a newspaper man. He falls in love with Flora Talbot (Phyllis Thaxter), who is the fiancée of a former friend, Blair Lunsford (David Brian). Britt tries to expose the crooked cattle baron Gabe Clevinger (Ray Teal) in his newspaper. Clevinger resorts to violence in order to prevent the arrival of the railroad at Fort Worth and Britt has to rethink his journalistic methods to stop him and resort to violence himself.