1951

Fort Worth

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 13th, 1951

Studio

Not Available

Former gunfighter Ned Britt (Randolph Scott) sets up shop in Fort Worth, Texas as a newspaper man. He falls in love with Flora Talbot (Phyllis Thaxter), who is the fiancée of a former friend, Blair Lunsford (David Brian). Britt tries to expose the crooked cattle baron Gabe Clevinger (Ray Teal) in his newspaper. Clevinger resorts to violence in order to prevent the arrival of the railroad at Fort Worth and Britt has to rethink his journalistic methods to stop him and resort to violence himself.

Cast

David BrianBlair Linsford
Phyllis ThaxterFlora Talbot
Helena CarterAmy Brooks
Dickie JonesLuther Wicks (as Dick Jones)
Ray TealGabe Clevenger
Michael TolanMort Springer (as Lawrence Tolan)

Images