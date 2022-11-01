Fortune Salon

Not Available

Tae-rang (Park Ye-Jin) is gifted clairvoyant who runs a posh fortune telling salon in Cheongdam, Seoul. She helps guide her elite clients on matters of love and life altering choices. Yet fate has it that Tae-rang's personal life is always cursed. All the men that Tae-rang has shown interest have become harmed in one way or another. As a child, Tae-rang's mother, also a clairvoyant, told Tae-rang that she is destined to meet a man born May 16, 1978 at 11 pm before she turns 28. One day, Seung-won (Lim Chang Jung), a former horse jockey now a maintenance worker for horses, spots a 10,000 Won bill on the street and attempts to pick it up. This is when he is hit by a car driven by Tae-rang. It turns out Ki-su was born on May 16, 1978 at 11 pm ...