Forum Snowboards - Vacation

Crack open a cold one, or kick-start the blender and fire up that Piña Colada. It's time to celebrate! Forum is proud to announce the newest installment in their vast library of team-inspired videos. After winning back-to-back awards for Forever and Fuck It, a little team Vacation was long overdue. This last season was all about taking advantage of traveling on someone else's dime, and focusing more on good times than hard work. Ironically, when the pressure went down, the progression of snowboarding went up ... WAY UP.