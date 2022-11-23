foryannfromrose

Not Available

With this film I wanted to pay homage to Yann Beauvais for his having, on top of his own work as an artist, against all odds, lack of funds or recognition concerning the field in question, made an important contribution to make known, as much by his writing as by his presenting and distributing, works by other authors. In hurrying and neglecting an infection on my right thumb, I had to film more or less with one hand and then spend two days in hospital. I can only think that the making of this little film reflects all the difficulties previously faced by Yann himself.