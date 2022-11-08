Not Available

"A short piece I made in Malham in springtime. Malham is in the Yorkshire Dales, and is a place of dramatic natural beauty that is defined, for me at least, by the waters that run through it; those same waters that formed it slowly but surely over thousands upon thousands of years. ‘Foss’ is Yorkshire-speak (from Old Norse) for ‘Falls’. There’s even one waterfall there that has bored a hole right through the very centre of a huge rock. My film is a personal response to this place, a simple Super 8 work edited entirely in camera. I offer it up to the goddesses and gods of the Yorkshire Dales. Yes, I suppose I do worship at their feet, because Malham is the kind of church I go to." — M.J.