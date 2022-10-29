Not Available

Paul and Camilla's marriage is in trouble. They head to a picturesque cottage in the South of France to work through their problems and try to inject some love back into their marriage. As their relationship unravels, the holiday is hijacked by an American and his French girlfriend. Looking for an excuse to pause the hostilities, Camilla invites them to stay at the cottage. The new dynamic brings with it a new and improved mood, but as sexual tensions rise and competition between the four of them increases, they spiral towards a horrific event that will change all of their lives forever.