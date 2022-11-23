Foster Boy

Not Available

Michael Trainer is a lawyer at the center of a trial in which a for-profit Foster care agency puts a known sex offender into the same foster home as his young client Jamal, with catastrophic results. When Jamal refuses to settle the case for any amount of money, Michael begins his representation in earnest, and as their work together reveals the horrifying depth of the corrupt and abusive for-profit Foster care agency, Michael is transformed from reluctant defender to fierce warrior in the battle for justice.