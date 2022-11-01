Not Available

Foster Child

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Centerstage Productions

Thelma (Cherry Pie Picache), together with her husband Dado (Dan Alvaro) and teenage sons Gerald (Alwyn Uytingco) and Yuri (Jiro Manio), are a poor urban family hired by a local foster care facility to provide temporary home and care to abandoned babies pending the latter's formal adoption. The inevitable separation is heart-rending for the foster family. Thelma's current foster child John-John (Kier Segismundo) is to be turned over to his adoptive American parents. Every moment with the 3-year-old John-John becomes more precious as Thelma goes through the day fulfilling her motherly duties for the last time—bathing John-John, feeding him, and bringing him to school where the boy participates in a school presentation.

Cast

Jiro ManioYuri
Eugene DomingoBianca
Cherry Pie PicacheThelma

