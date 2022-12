Not Available

Shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall seven photographers from East Germany founded their own agency OSTKREUZ in 1990. The basic idea: a collective, with security in authorship. Soon Ostkreuz became the most important photo agency in Germany. Now, they have 18 members from East and West. One thing unites them: a humanistic worldview. Berlin based filmmaker Maik Reichert accompanies OSTKREUZ since many years. His film tells the photographers' story with and without the Wall.