Not Available

Fotogrammar, like Inkaboos, was created during a period where Grush collected images and experimented with abstractions. By placing very small objects directly onto raw film stock (watch springs, metal shavings, etc.) and exposing the film to light, Grush created Fotogrammar. Sequences were hand-tinted with dyes and in some cases printed symmetrically. The film scenes vary from colorful lines to colorful mechanical pieces, and many shapes in between. Fotogrammar was shown at the 8th Ann Arbor film Festival in 1970. The music in this film is from the Grateful Dead song, “Viola Lee Blues”, and can also be heard in Phosphene.