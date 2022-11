Not Available

Fotomatar is a french-spanish word more or less made up, which makes us think of a "phot-booth" (photomaton) and hesitate between "mater" ("mater" is a french slang word for "to look at") and matar (which means "to kill" in spanish). This film plays with narrativity. It's also a film about duration, about appearance of color (rather creepy), about suspense - a concerto for polaroïd triggers and horror scream. An experimental thriller.