Not Available

This film focuses on three important characters from the famous Chinese classic novel "The water Margin "-The three brothers, Ruan Xiaowu, Ruan Xiaoer Ruan Xiaoqi were brothers of the original Northern Song Dynasty Shandong Prefecture of Jeju Shijie village of fishermen, all blessed with outstanding courage and martial art skills, The three brothers helped fight the oppression by the evil Minister Kao Chu and robbed his wealthy cohorts and donated their plundering’s to the cause being fought by Lin Chung and the other heroes from, “The Water Margin”. Brilliant action from both Iron monkey stars Chen Kwan Tai & Yu Rong-Guang.