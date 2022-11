Not Available

From nose-picking news anchors to piano-playing rabbits, from accident-prone factory workers to speedo-wearing dancers, from rentable friends to butt campers, this sparking collection of Found Footage Festival's most cherished VHS finds has it all! Recorded live at Music Box Theatre in Chicago. Plus, enjoy new where-are-they-now updates on these unsung heroes of the videotape era and exclusive footage from Joe and Nick's courtroom depositions for the Chop & Steele lawsuit.