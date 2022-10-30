Found Footage Festival Volume 2: Live in Minneapolis

Not Available

Join curators Joe and Nick on a guided tour through their ever-growing collection of odd, hilarious, and profoundly stupid videos. This edition of the Found Footage Festival features an entertaining lineup of instructional and educational videos, public access footage, and home movies found at thrift stores and rescued from dumpsters across the country. Recorded live at The Heights Theater in Minnesota, Found Footage Festival: Volume 2 is an unabashed celebration of the footage that time forgot.