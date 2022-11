Not Available

Hosts Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher present an all-new collection of unintentionally hilarious videos found at thrift stores and garage sales across the country. From pool hustlers to public access TV weirdos, from exercising celebrities to toilet training cats, Found Footage Festival: Volume 3 puts them all on display in a loving tribute to the golden age of VHS. Recorded live at the Red Vic Movie House in San Francisco.