Found Footage Festival Volume 9

The FFF celebrates its 15th anniversary with an all-new melange of delightfully awkward VHS footage salvaged from thrift stores by hosts Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher. Regional pre-teen beauty pageants, big-budget Vietnamese karaoke videos, altar boy training tapes, a home movie labelled "bonion sergery," and Pudgie Wudgie the Wondercat all get their place in the sun. Plus, for the first time, Joe and Nick tell the definitive story behind their local morning news prank journey, including the humiliating footage from their legal depositions after getting sued in federal court. It's a cringe-worthy celebration you won't want to miss. Recorded live at The North Door in Austin, TX.