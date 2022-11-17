Fountainhead

Not Available

The final three containment agents are on an important assignment: To safely capture and contain a hideously radioactive creature known only as The Headhunter. The three have followed it to an ordinary house that has been thrown into an extraordinary series of events. The Headhunter is a ticking time bomb. In just a matter of minutes the creature will go into a full nuclear meltdown, which could lead to humanity’s ultimate fate. This is the final chance to complete this deadly task. Many have already died. Many more are certain to die if The Headhunter is not contained…