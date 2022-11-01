Fountains of Wayne: No Better Place - Live in Chicago

Not Available

Fountains Of Wayne breeze into the Windy City with their warm, feel-good vibe, unleashing the hooks and humor that have made them champions of power pop. For the band's first-ever live DVD, fans are treated to a career-defining set with punchy performances of their hits including "Stacy's Mom," "Sink To The Bottom" and "Radiation Vibe." Having perfected the sounds of summer buzz with tight rhythms, carefree melodies and humor-laced lyrics, the indie pop quartet takes the stage in prime form, knocking out favorite after favorite. This concert was shot in a widescreen format and recorded in 5.1 Surround to provide an electrifying home viewing experience. Next to actually attending a Fountains show, as any fan will tell you, there's No Better Place to see them. Bonus features: all-new, never-before-seen acoustic performances of songs from their 2007 album, Traffic and Weather, and more.