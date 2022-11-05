Not Available

Four Around a Woman

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Decla-Bioscop AG

The merchant Yquem buys his dear wife a beautiful jewel with matching earnings in a place where the city's underworld trades in fake and stolen jewelry. By chance, Yquem spots a man with whom his wife had an affair in the past. Yquem follows him to a hotel where he will write him a letter imitating his wife's hand writing. The letter invites the man to a public place where Yquem can spy on them and try to discover whether there is still something between them.

Cast

Carola ToelleFlorence Yquem
Lilli LohrerDienerin von Florence
Ludwig HartauMakler Harry Yquem
Anton Edthofer
Robert Forster-Larrinaga
Gottfried HuppertzOberkellner

