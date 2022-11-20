Four Bullets for Joe

Not Available

A man named Joe is mysteriously killed just as he is about to leave a small Kansas town with his girlfriend, Katy. At the inquest, one of Joe's old girlfriends claims she saw Katy shoot Joe. On this evidence alone, Katy is condemned to death. Desperate, she attempts an escape and is run down by a runaway wagon and killed. Sometime later, her brother, notorious gunslinger, Frank Dalton, rides into town swearing vengeance for his sister's death. All of a sudden, the town experiences an outbreak of murders, as one by one all those involved in Katy's death are gunned down.