Four Cheerleaders of the Apocalypse

    Bizarre and unspeakable events begin unfolding at Yorktown, North Dakota Vo-Tech, where cheerleading coach Rebecca and new biology teacher Alex Sharpe "join forces" to face the evil. A pitch-forked farmer and a doom-saying Elvis foretell the outlandish horror to come when classrooms turn to bloody battlegrounds pitting teacher against pupil, leading our two valiant heroes on a hilarious, nightmarish adventure to discover the terrifying truth behind the carnage, madness and devilishly sexy goings-on.

