Four Corners

This film is composed of 4 sections, corresponding to the four directions radiating out from a single house. They are as follows: 1 - daytime, facing east, with animation, desert from a window; 2 - daytime, facing south, with same animation, desert from a window; 3 - daytime, facing west, doghouse from a window; 4 - night, in front of a fireplace on the north wall; animation. The early pleasures are in the texture of the paper on the desert in the 1st two sections, side-lit (like a sea or dimpled skin), and the sun's first ray on the curled corner; the thrill of the comparison of places. Then maybe, the thrill that they actually exist in the same time and place, and are not contrived in an optical printer; then to learn that the fades in and out of the animation are by changes in the natural light. There are two animations: - the hairs or worms or cracks, waving like underwater plans (1000 drawings) and a title, 'Log Hill', handwritten in different ways (100 drawings). -- Amy Halpern