Four Days That Shook Britain

One year on from the first of four terror attacks which hit Britain in 2017, this documentary tells the personal stories of people who were caught up in the atrocities in Westminster, at Manchester Arena, around London Bridge and outside Finsbury Park Mosque. Those involved - some speaking for the first time - relive the moments of fear and panic that unfolded after the attacks, building a vivid picture of these catastrophic and life-changing events. They also explain how they have continued to try to cope with the consequences ever since. Featuring contributions from the likes of Grant Shapps MP, visitors to Parliament on the day of the Westminster Bridge attack, Ariana Grande fans injured in the Manchester bombing, those caught up in the London Bridge attack and members from the Muslim community in Finsbury Park, this programme provides a compelling insight into the personal consequences of the attacks, as well as the public and political mood in the aftermath.