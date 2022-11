Not Available

When 19th-century Chinese immigrants find themselves fighting against a powerful lord and a vengeful gang with secretive aims, they summon the ancient power of Wushu to wage an epic battle of good vs. evil. Under the leadership of Tin Sok, the four "dragons" -- Dragon (Robin Ho), Tiger (David Bao), Ace (Kuan Fei Jun) and Blaze (Michael Chinn) -- set out to restore the balance of justice. C.L. Hor directs Malaysia's first martial arts offering.