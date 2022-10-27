Four Eyes and Six-Guns

Not Available

Ernest Albright (Judge Reinhold) opens his eyeglass store in what he thinks is a thriving community, but soon discovers that his store is just a shabby shack in Tombstone, Arizona. The town's Doom Brothers are trouble for everybody including Wyatt Earp (Fred Ward), the sheriff. Ernest uses his own special brand of short-sighted shooting to help Wyatt rid the town of its worst citizens and live in peace.