There lived in one yard four friends: a kitten, a puppy, a goat and a small chicken. But only they always cursed because their things somehow disappeared. The kitten lost milk from the bowl, the puppy lost his bone, the kid lost a carrot, and the chicken, almost had hardly been eaten. But one day the friends accidentally found a rat-thief, who they then all together amicably caught in a mousetrap and she paid for her theft.