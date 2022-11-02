Not Available

Unhinged gangster Capone (Paul Bibb) walks into a bar with accomplice Tung (Peter Peralta,) with the plan of stealing the contents of the safe. The situation gets complicated when they have to wait four hours to get the code to the safe. For Capone it's a job, for Tung it's a lifeline. To ensure that they get the code, Capone and Tung hold feisty barmaid Charleene (Alexandra B. Harris) and lovable loser Bob (Amar Adatia) hostage. Will Capone and Tung get the contents of the safe? Will Bob and Charleene get out of this alive? One thing is for sure, it is going to be an interesting Four Hours!