A study of the post-adolescent male psyche, Four Letter Words gives an often humorous but raw unadulterated look at the views, attitudes, and language of young men in suburban America. The film focuses on a dwindling summer night's party, at which the characters gather for the first time since high school graduation. As the night's activities take their toll, the immaturity level rises, the profanity flies and of course the drunken brawl breaks out. It will be a night to remember although some would wish to forget.