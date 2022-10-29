Four Letters Apart – Children in the Age of ADHD

Not Available

A film about three children at odds with themselves and the world around them, at a time when more and more are being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Victor is seven. He hates ADHD, believing it’s something to do with his club feet. Martine is quick to become withdrawn, and struggles with uncontrollable rage when things do not go her way. For the most part, Marino keeps to himself, but easily becomes aggressive. Victor, Martine and Marino are in a special class in a normal school in Denmark. The class teachers and the children’s parents decide to take part in an alternative treatment project focusing on the individual child’s challenges and possibilities, rather than relying on medical diagnosis and medication. The film follows the whole process, and shows how the children make great strides over the course of a year, as the adults around them start to see each individual child in a new light