Four Little Films: Frost Table, Tholos, Jasmine Tea, and Garden

Frost Table was filmed at dawn on the 1st of January 2008. It was so cold that the camera would barely turn, until the sun came up. The film is a very modest record of a moment in a place, with camera-movement making reference to the passage of days. Tholos is a film of a Mycenaean tomb at Nichoria in Messenia, Greece. Jasmine Tea unknowingly reprised a project given to students at at least one university, when they are short of ideas: make a film of a cup of tea! Garden examines an area of my garden, which can be sombre or joyful. Starting with minutiae, the film works its way outwards.
